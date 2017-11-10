Parade, marathon lead to street closures in Las Vegas

Streets will close this weekend for a parade honoring those who served our country, and for a little bit of rock-and-roll.

Race participants pass the start line during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Veterans Day Parade on Saturday will follow the traditional parade route along Fourth Street, with major closures running between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

Even though the parade kicks off at 9:45 a.m., Fourth Street and sections of several cross-streets along the route will start closing at 7 a.m. Saturday. The streets will reopen by 3 p.m.

On a much wider scale, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will affect traffic on Interstate 15 and surface streets winding through the Strip and downtown for most of Sunday.

The closures will start small at 9 a.m., when traffic will be diverted from southbound Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, according to a list provided by the marathon’s organizers.

Runners will take over by 2:30 p.m., when both directions of Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for roughly 10 miles between Sunset Road and Ogden Avenue. Sections of downtown streets will close at the same time, including: Carson, Bridger and Bonneville avenues; Casino Center and Oakey boulevards; and Main, Third, Fourth and Eighth streets.

Additionally, the I-15 offramps to eastbound Spring Mountain will close at 2:30 p.m., along with the northbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Charleston Boulevard and the southbound I-15 offramp to eastbound Sahara Avenue.

All the roads will reopen on a rolling basis between 8 and 11:30 p.m., marathon organizers said.

