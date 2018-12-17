Part of I-15 in Las Vegas closing to traffic Thursday night

A stretch of Interstate 15 is set to close to traffic overnight this week.

Construction continues on the HOV ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl as part of Project Neon on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

I-15 southbound between Sahara Avenue and Charleston Boulevard will shut to traffic from midnight Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, the following ramps will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m., Friday:

-U.S. Highway 95 southbound to I-15 southbound

-Pinto Lane on-ramp to I-15 southbound

-Charleston Boulevard on-ramp to I-15 southbound

The temporary closures are needed to install an Active Traffic Management (ATM) sign. The ATM sign is No. 32 out of 42 going up on I-15 and U.S. 95, as part of the Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl Interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

Project Neon is 90 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion by July 14.

36.148630, -115.167581