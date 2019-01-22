Part of I-15 to close to traffic overnight this week in Las Vegas

A stretch of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas will close to traffic overnight this week.

Traffic backs up in the southbound, left, and northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Charleston Boulevard Exit in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 during the Project Neon expansion, the $1 billion plan to revamp and widen Interstate 15 from U.S. Highway 95 to Sahara Avenue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A stretch of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas will close to traffic overnight this week.

I-15 southbound will shut to traffic between Flamingo and Russell roads from midnight until 4 a.m., Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The Flamingo Road onramp to I-15 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The temporary closures are needed for Active Traffic Management (ATM) sign installation as part of Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.

Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.