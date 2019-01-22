Part of I-15 to close to traffic overnight this week in Las Vegas

A stretch of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas will close to traffic overnight this week.
I-15 southbound will shut to traffic between Flamingo and Russell roads from midnight until 4 a.m., Thursday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The Flamingo Road onramp to I-15 southbound will be closed from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The temporary closures are needed for Active Traffic Management (ATM) sign installation as part of Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that began in 2016.
Project Neon is 92 percent finished and scheduled for substantial completion in July.
