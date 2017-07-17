Part of southbound I-15 to close for overnight work Tuesday

The two inside lanes of southbound Interstate 15 will be closed for more than 2 miles through downtown Las Vegas for overnight work on Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Southbound I-15 will be narrowed between D Street and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said. Exit and entry ramps will not be affected.

The closure is needed so that crews can repair bridge cracks over U.S. Highway 95, Illia said.

Separately, the right lane of westbound Desert Inn Road over I-15 will close from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday so that crews can place decorative rocks for erosion conrtrol, Illia said.

