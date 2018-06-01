Part of Spaghetti Bowl interchange to close overnight Wednesday

A heavily used section of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will close for the third time in as many months as construction continues on Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Vehicles travel through the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange during rush hour traffic in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 will close in the area just below Interstate 15 from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. However, all the ramps connecting those freeways will remain open.

The move marks the third of six full closures along U.S. 95 slated for this year, allowing construction crews to build freeway bridges as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

Motorists are advised to take Boulder Highway, Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue as alternate routes to northbound U.S. 95. Those headed south could use Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard, Illia said.

