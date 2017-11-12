Part of U.S. 95 in downtown Las Vegas to close overnight Monday

A section of U.S. Highway 95 will close Monday for overnight work in downtown Las Vegas as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95. (NDOT)

Both directions of U.S. 95 will close at Martin Luther King Boulevard from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Additionally, Martin Luther King will close between Bonanza Road and Mineral Avenue from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Additionally, several freeway ramps will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday including:

— The Interstate 15 offramps to Martin Luther King

— The U.S. 95 offramps to Martin Luther King

— The southbound I-15 ramp to northbound U.S. 95

— The Rancho Drive onramp to southbound U.S. 95

The active traffic management signs are being installed as part of the $1 billion Project Neon, a 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

The first full-color digital sign along northbound U.S. 95 will go online by the end of the year, warning commuters to slow down as they approach ongoing construction through the Spaghetti Bowl, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. The signs are expected to reduce accidents and stop-and-go traffic for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily through Nevada’s busiest freeway interchange.

