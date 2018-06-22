Part of US 95 in downtown Las Vegas to close overnight Tuesday

A heavily used section of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will close for overnight work Tuesday as construction continues on Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Vehicles travel along U.S. Highway 95 through the Spaghetti Bowl freeway interchange near downtown Las Vegas on Friday, April 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 will close in the area just below Interstate 15 from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that same time, motorists can also expect to see closures at:

— The ramp linking southbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95;

— The Martin Luther King offramps from northbound and southbound I-15;

— The Martin Luther King offramp from northbound U.S. 95.

Crews will do some light bridge work as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue, Illia said. Crews are also scheduled to install a gantry for an active traffic management sign.

Motorists are advised to take Boulder Highway, Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue as alternate routes to northbound U.S. 95. Those headed south could use Valley View Boulevard, Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard, Illia said.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.