Part of US 95, ramps to close near downtown Las Vegas this weekend

Part of U.S. Highway 95 and exit ramps near the Spaghetti Bowl in downtown Las Vegas will close throughout the weekend for Project Neon construction, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic moving northbound is directed off of U.S. Highway 95 as part of the "Main Event" segment of Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Northbound and southbound U.S. 95 at Interstate 15 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the department.

I-15 and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange ramps between the interstate and U.S. 95 will remain open, but the ramps from I-15 north and southbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard, as well as the ramp from U.S. 95 northbound to Martin Luther King Boulevard, will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The closures will allow for construction work on a bridge, part of the third and final phase of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of I-15 from the interchange to Sahara Avenue, according to the release.

Project Neon is 85 percent finished and scheduled for “substantial” completion in summer 2019, NDOT said.

Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. Unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather or other factors.

