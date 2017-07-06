Paths to 2 North Las Vegas schools getting upgrades

The North Las Vegas City Council agreed Wednesday night to spend $893,761 on a series of pedestrian upgrades that will help create safer paths for students walking to a pair of schools.

(Getty Images)

The North Las Vegas City Council agreed Wednesday night to spend $893,761 on a series of pedestrian upgrades that will help create safer paths for students walking to a pair of schools.

Widened sidewalks, new signs and unspecified “traffic calming improvements” will be added on Donna Street in front of Quannah McCall Elementary, between Carey and Nelson avenues, and in front of J.S. Smith Middle School on Tonopah Avenue, between Bruce and McDaniel streets, according to a city report.

Muller Construction will complete the project, which is funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.