Pedestrian in her 80s killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A woman in her 80s died Friday morning after being struck by a car while outside a crosswalk in the northwest valley. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers work the scene of a fatal accident across the street from Centennial Hills Hospital in Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The driver of a red sedan immediately pulled over after hitting a pedestrian and tried to help her, according to police. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

She was outside of a crosswalk when she was hit by a red Ford Mustang about 12:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Durango Drive, just north of Deer Springs Way, Metro Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The Mustang was heading south on Durango, and the pedestrian was crossing Durango from east to west, McCullough said. The driver, in her 20s, immediately pulled over after hitting the pedestrian and tried to help her.

The pedestrian died at University Medical Center.

A volunteer with Trauma Intervention Program, which provides emotional support at emergency scenes, was helping the Mustang driver. McCullough said she was “understandably having a difficult time.” She was fully cooperative with police and was not suspected of impairment.

“She wasn’t anticipating seeing somebody in the middle of her lane,” McCullough said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the pedestrian once next of kin is notified.

This is the 78th traffic fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year. McCullough said there were 60 fatalities at this point last year.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.