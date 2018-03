A pedestrian was injured Wednesday morning after a crash in front of Centennial Hills Hospital.

UMC Trauma Center (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday morning in an accident in front of Centennial Hills Hospital.

Police responded just after 5 a.m. after the pedestrian was hit by a car in front of the hospital on Durango Drive near Elkhorn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said the pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma and is expected to survive.

