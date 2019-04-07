Pedestrian killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The accident occurred just before 9:50 a.m. on North Lamb Boulevard near Sunrise Avenue, north of East Charleston Boulevard, according to Lt. Chris Holmes of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to UMC and died.

Metro’s Fatal Detail is headed to the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.