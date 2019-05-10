Person dies after crash on I-15 in northern Las Vegas Valley

The crash happened on Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

A person has died after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday on Interstate 15 in the north Las Vegas Valley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 15 near Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 5:40 p.m. The crash involved a motorcyclist.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on I-15/Lake Mead southbound involving a motorcycle. PIO enroute. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 10, 2019

Further information about the crash or the person who died was not immediately available.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.