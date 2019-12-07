Police activity blocks 2 lanes on I-15 northbound

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada posted the alert at 10:50 a.m. on Twitter. One right lane and one center lane are blocked.

Two lanes are blocked Saturday morning on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas because of police activity.

Two lanes are blocked Saturday morning on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas because of police activity.

No further information is immediately available Saturday morning about the nature of the police activity.

