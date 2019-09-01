Police activity closes part of Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas

Las Vegas traffic investigators have closed southbound Rainbow Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police close off southbound Rainbow Boulevard, north of Charleston Boulevard, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (RTC cameras)

Police activity closed part of a road near a major intersection in the west valley on Saturday night.

Traffic investigators have closed southbound Rainbow Boulevard north of Charleston Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Greg Phenis said. Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

Rainbow will be closed for about two hours, Phenis said about 9 p.m.

