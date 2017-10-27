Police investigating southwest Las Vegas critical injury crash

A portion of Rainbow Boulevard is shut down in the southwest valley while police investigate a critical injury crash.
The crash was reported just after 5 a.m. Friday near Rainbow Boulevard and Dewey Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi.
A car and a pickup collided, Kisfalvi said, sending one driver to the hospital in critical condition. Rainbow is closed in both directions at the intersection.
This is a developing story. Please check back
