Police officer injured in 2-vehicle crash near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2019 - 12:54 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer received minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday near downtown Las Vegas.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on South Martin Luther King Boulevard near Symphony Park Avenue, according to Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The driver of one vehicle struck the left quarter panel of the Metro patrol car. The officer went to University Medical Center to be examined, Hadfield said.

The southbound lanes of MLK were reopened to traffic around 12:15 p.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

