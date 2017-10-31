Police search for truck involved in west Las Vegas hit, run

Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle involved in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run crash in the west valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at Spring Mountain Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

A white truck and a Subaru collided in the intersection, Gordon said, and the white truck fled the scene. The driver of the Subaru was injured, but was not hospitalized.

Gordon said commuters could expect delays in the area while police investigate the crash.

