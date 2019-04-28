Police: Victim in fatal car crash driving on wrong side of road

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 25-year-old Las Vegas man who was killed Saturday night after his truck hit a wall in the southeast valley had been driving on the wrong side of the road to avoid slow cars, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called just before 5:10 p.m. Saturday to a crash at Reno Avenue and Evaline Street, east of Eastern Avenue, where a 2008 Ford F150 had struck a wall, the Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a statement Sunday morning.

Police said Saturday that the truck collided with a fence. The department wrote in the statement that the truck hit a block wall.

According to evidence and witness statements, the truck had been speeding eastbound on Reno when it approached slower-moving cars, police wrote.

The truck “proceeded to pass the vehicles, crossing into the westbound travel lane” of Reno, the statement said. The driver of the truck crossed Eastern and lost control of the truck, which traveled off of the roadway and struck a wall.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the truck, the statement said. He died at the scene.

His name, as well as the cause and manner of his death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

The man’s death marks the 38th fatal crash in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the statement said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.