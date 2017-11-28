Portion of MLK Boulevard to be closed overnight Tuesday

A section of Martin Luther King Boulevard will close for overnight work this week as crews continue building a half-mile carpool ramp hailed as the centerpiece of Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas.

The Martin Luther King Boulevard off-ramps from northbound Interstate 15 and northbound U.S. Highway 95. (NDOT)

A section of Martin Luther King Boulevard will close for overnight work this week as crews continue building a half-mile carpool ramp hailed as the centerpiece of Project Neon in downtown Las Vegas.

Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed between Mineral Avenue and Bonanza Road from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and again from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.

Other closures during that time include:

— Martin Luther King Boulevard onramps to both directions of U.S. Highway 95;

—Southbound U.S. 95 offramp to southbound Martin Luther King Boulevard; and

—North and southbound Interstate 15 offramps to southbound Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When completed, the new carpool ramp will have one lane for drivers headed from southbound U.S. 95 to southbound I-15 and another connecting northbound I-15 to northbound U.S. 95. The two-way concrete ramp will be accessible from the center lane of both freeways.

By time work wraps up on the $1 billion Project Neon in July 2019, Las Vegas will have 22 consecutive miles of carpool lanes between I-15 and U.S. 95, requiring at least two people per vehicle.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.