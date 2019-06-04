Portions of US 95 to close to traffic 3 nights this week

Trio of overnight closures on U.S. Highway 95 this week to affect traffic near downtown Las Vegas. The closures are needed for paving and striping work associated Project Neon.

Traffic lanes are reduced on U.S. Highway 95 approaching Rancho Drive as paving efforts related to Project Neon restrict lanes between Decatur and Casino Center boulevards on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A stretch of U.S. Highway 95 will shut to traffic overnight on a trio of days this week.

U.S. 95 northbound between Las Vegas and Martin Luther King boulevards will close to traffic overnight Tuesday and Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Monday. U.S. 95 southbound between Martin Luther King and Casino Center boulevards will then close overnight Thursday.

The closures are needed for “Pave-A-Palooza” paving and striping work as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

“Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “Crumb rubber lasts twice as long as traditional asphalt pavement while also creating a better friction surface with less wet weather splashing. And it also recycles used tires that otherwise would end-up in a landfill.”

Pave-A-Palooza will use roughly 60,000 discarded tires, Illia said.

Both overnight closures on U.S. 95 northbound feature the same time frames and associated ramp closures.

Tuesday and Wednesday closures

-U.S. 95 northbound between Las Vegas and Martin Luther King boulevards closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Ramp closures

-The U.S. 95 northbound ramps to I-15 north and southbound closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

-The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

-The Casino Center Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 northbound closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

-Las Vegas Boulevard closed to local traffic between Stewart Avenue and Bonanza Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Thursday closures

-U.S. 95 southbound closed between Martin Luther King and Casino Center boulevards from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Ramp closures

-The I-15 north and southbound ramps to U.S. 95 southbound closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

-The U.S. 95 southbound ramp to I-15 northbound closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

-The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to U.S. 95 southbound closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

-The Rancho Drive onramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Project Neon is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.