Project Neon brings traffic to near-standstill before clearing

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in the central valley was at a near-standstill Wednesday morning thanks to construction from Project Neon.

(Regional Transportation Commission)

Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in the central valley was at a near-standstill Wednesday morning thanks to construction from Project Neon.

Only one lane of the interstate was open near the Sahara Avenue exit, and at 4 a.m. traffic cameras showed a backup from the exit to Charleston Boulevard.

The eastbound Charleston exit was closed earlier this month as part of the third and final phase of Project Neon, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s freeway widening project.

By about 4:20 a.m., the lanes reopened and traffic started to flow a bit more freely.

The Charleston exit will be open again in mid-November, the department said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.