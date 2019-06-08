91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Project Neon closes stretch of I-15 near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2019 - 1:19 pm
 

Interstate 15 southbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The marathon closure is needed for paving and striping work as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara.

Motorists will be detoured to U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the Rancho Drive exit. Motorists will head south on Rancho for around 2 miles until they reach the I-15 southbound onramp just past Sahara.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Motorists navigate through the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti B ...
HOV lane enforcement takes effect on June 20
Las Vegas Review-Jounral

A 30-day grace period for 24-hour-a-day high occupancy vehicle lanes on portions of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 ends on June 20.