Project Neon closes stretch of I-15 near downtown Las Vegas

Project Neon will shut down the I-15 South from the 95 exit to Sahara from June 7 until 5 a.m. on June 10.

Interstate 15 southbound between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The marathon closure is needed for paving and striping work as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion, 4-mile-long widening of I-15 between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara.

Motorists will be detoured to U.S. Highway 95 northbound to the Rancho Drive exit. Motorists will head south on Rancho for around 2 miles until they reach the I-15 southbound onramp just past Sahara.