Project Neon paving forces more road closures Saturday night

The final paving and striping work on the largest road project in state history began Friday night, with portions lasting until Monday morning.

The newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp in the Spaghetti Bowl, left, is seen on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Motorists traveling near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday will face additional road closures as workers put some of the finishing touches on Project Neon.

The final paving and striping work on the largest road project in state history began Friday night, with portions lasting until Monday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced this week. Additional closures will occur Saturday night.

Saturday night to Monday morning

(All scheduled to occur from 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday)

— The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 northbound will be closed.

— The U.S. 95 northbound off-ramp to Rancho will be closed.

— The Valley View Boulevard on-ramp to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed.

— The U.S. 95 southbound off-ramp to Rancho will be closed.

Friday night to Monday morning

(All scheduled to occur from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday)

— U.S. 95 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Decatur and Casino Center boulevards.

— The I-15 southbound to U.S. 95 northbound will be closed.

— The Rancho Drive on-ramp to U.S. 95 southbound will be closed.

Crews are applying a special crumb rubber asphalt mix, incorporating shredded tires for a smoother, quieter ride.

The closures are scheduled to continue the following weekend, weather permitting, with the included work to finish out the paving work:

Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile-widening of I-15 from Sahara to the Spaghetti Bowl, is 96 percent finished and scheduled for completion by mid-July.

