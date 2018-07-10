Project Neon work starts up again Tuesday night after rain delay

Starting Tuesday night, traffic lanes will shift west onto the new southbound lanes for Interstate 15 between Alta Drive and D Street, allowing construction crews to continue building the reconfigured freeway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Some of the work scheduled for Project Neon was delayed by one day, thanks to the heavy rainstorm that swept through Las Vegas on Monday night, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Starting Tuesday night, traffic lanes will shift west onto the new southbound lanes for Interstate 15 between Alta Drive and D Street, allowing construction crews to continue building the reconfigured freeway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, the D Street onramp leading to southbound I-15 will reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday following a four-month closure, Illia said. However, the D Street offramp from northbound I-15 will close from 11 p.m. Wednesday through mid-November.

Construction is about 73 percent complete on Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Sahara Avenue. Even if additional storms roll into town, work is expected to wrap up by NDOT’s target of summer 2019, Illia said.

“Whenever we put together large multi-year projects like this, we take into consideration a certain amount of unforeseen circumstances for weather days,” he said. “Southern Nevada is fortunate in that we have a sunny climate that allows us to work 12 months of the year.”

