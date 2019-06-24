Project Neon’s orange barrels to be removed from Las Vegas freeways

Next week the orange safety barrels will finally make their exit after becoming a fixture on the side of Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 for the last three years.

Traffic lanes are reduced on U.S. Highway 95 about Rancho Drive as paving efforts related to Project Neon restrict lanes between Decatur and Casino Center boulevards on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After three years of cluttering the side of both Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 during Project Neon, the army of orange safety barrels will soon make their exit.

The 4,500 polyethylene barrels associated with Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 4-mile widening of I-15 between Sahara Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl, will be removed from the roadways next week, according to Tony Illia Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman.

“Since we still have nightly closures on I-15 for various items, we will still be taking nighttime lane closures in several areas this week and next,” Illia said. “We will have all barrels removed from I-15 medians and shoulders by July 1.”

Each barrel is about 4o inches tall by 24 inches wide and weighs around 32 pounds each, with the black rubber ring attached at the bottom. The barrels were used to coordinate the dozens of freeway closures and lane reductions associated with Project Neon.

After July 1 any nightly work on I-15 and U.S. 95 will have the barrels placed and removed individually for each project, Illia said.

Some of the work that remains over the next week on varying overnights, running between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night, includes:

Monday night-Wednesday night

-U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 southbound ramp.

-Pinto Lane onramp to I-15 northbound onramp.

-U.S. 95 southbound offramp to Sahara.

Tuesday night

-U.S. 95 southbound to I-15 northbound ramp.

Tuesday night-Wednesday night

I-15 southbound offramp to Sahara.

Thursday night-Friday night

-Rancho Drive onramp to I-15 southbound and U.S. 95 southbound.

Other Project Neon road work scheduled to occur between now and late July includes: U.S. 95 northbound and southbound lane reductions from Valley View to I-15 and I-15 northbound and southbound between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and U.S. 95.

Project Neon is 96 percent complete and scheduled for completion next month.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.