Ramp cleanup at I-15, Flamingo Road in Las Vegas may take 4 hours

At least one person was injured Tuesday morning after a semitrailor overturned, spilling at least 30 gallons of diesel fuel on the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 15 at Flamingo Road.

The crash involving a Western Elite dump truck carrying trash occurred just after 7 a.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol’s traffic site.

H20 Environmental Inc. responded to the scene and clean-up was expected to take at least four hours, Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.