Traffic

Road project near Las Vegas Raiders stadium won’t be done until 2024

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2019 - 3:34 pm
 

A major road project near the Las Vegas Stadium won’t be complete until 2024, well after the future Raiders home facility opens in 2020.

The $200 million Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue interchange project is slated to get underway sometime in 2021, with the 26-month construction timeline leading to the project’s likely completion in 2024, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. There is an outside chance the project could finish in sometime in late 2023, but for that to occur everything in the process must go right, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

That timetable means the Tropicana Avenue interchange project won’t get underway until at least a year after the $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium project is complete, and the Raiders and UNLV Football begin playing their home games there.

While Illia acknowledged the roadwork will be ongoing, he said he expects no major issue for fans heading to the stadium for events.

“Our improvements will only impact Tropicana and Harmon avenues at Interstate 15, which are both north of the future Raiders stadium,” he said. “Furthermore, most football games take place on either Saturday or Sunday when construction isn’t occurring.”

Both Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive will be available for stadium access during the project’s construction, Illia added.

Despite the project’s scope and location near an area that not only includes the Las Vegas stadium, but also T-Mobile Arena and various resorts on the Strip, interaction with the involved parties has helped ease concerns about the project’s potential impact.

“There are always traffic concerns with a project of this magnitude. That is why we have been working closely with the Raiders and community stakeholders, including the RTC and private ride-share operators to ensure all options are being explored,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes the stadium area, said in an email.

“The initial parking proposal shows a majority of the parking options to be to the south, limiting the impact to the Tropicana/I-15 interchange,” he said. “I was encouraged by studies indicating that more than half of visitors to the stadium will not be arriving by vehicle, reducing the impact even further.”

The interchange project calls for reconstruction, including a diamond on- and off-ramp configuration with a flyover at Tropicana Avenue.

The project was modified to include high occupancy vehicle lanes to ramps to and from the south of the I-15/Harmon Avenue overpass. The location of the HOV lane ramps was altered to remove one that had been planned at Hacienda Avenue, after MGM Resorts International and stadium developers expressed concerns about that location. The original HOV ramp plans were developed before the stadium project came to life.

As the environmental studies and preliminary engineering are slated to be completed this year, the timeline includes design development, right-of-way acquisition and permitting to occur between this year and 2021. The final plans, specifications, estimate bid and award, and construction and completion of the project are expected to take place between 2021 and 2024.

Pedestrian bridge

A proposed pedestrian bridge planned to be constructed across I-15 from near the Mandalay Bay has been scrapped.

“County staff and the developer have met frequently on various stadium issues, including examining how thousands of pedestrians will get to/from Las Vegas Boulevard and the stadium on event days,” Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said in an email. “A pedestrian bridge was discussed, and it was determined that there was not a suitable location for the bridge to land on the east side of the highway.”

The pedestrian plan was updated to use Hacienda Avenue, that runs east/west between the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor, for event-day pedestrian traffic to and from Las Vegas Boulevard.

Plans call for the road to be closed to regular vehicle traffic between the Strip and the stadium on event days. A dedicated lane for emergency vehicles on Hacienda Avenue would be in place on event days, Kulin said.

Stadium Event Co. Chief Operating Officer Don Webb said in September that he expects an estimated 20,000 people will walk to events from nearby resorts on a regular basis.

The 0.7-mile trek, starting at Hacienda Avenue from the Strip to the stadium site takes about 15 minutes on a normal day while vehicle traffic is present, according to Google Maps.

Future plans

The county also anticipates additional construction on or near Hacienda Avenue will be shown in future plans from the developer.

Polaris Avenue, one of the north-south roads the stadium is sandwiched between, will be widened from Russell Road to Hacienda Avenue as well, Kulin said. The time frame on that project has yet to be determined.

The Raiders are mum on other transportation plans regarding the stadium, including their planned satellite parking lot shuttle plan, which includes at least four off-site parking lots, where fans would be shuttled to the stadium by bus.

Reached for comment, Raiders president Marc Badain said, “(We’re) working on many things relating to parking and transportation.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Local
Las Vegas charter school excels in areas of greatest need
Mater Academy Mountain Vista charter school students excel despite the fact that half the students are English language learners and all qualify for free or reduced-price lunches. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in downtown Las Vegas
The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade, themed "Living the Dream: One People, One Nation, One Dream," took place in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People in Mesquite deal with a massive power outage
People in Mesquite respond to a major power outage in the area on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New MLK freeway onramps
How to navigate the trio of new freeway onramps from Martin Luther King Boulevard. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Campus Village next to UNLV gets demolished
Demolition of Campus Village shopping center, on Maryland Parkway across from UNLV, begins to make way for new development.
Extreme weather closes Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon
High winds and flooding closed the Scenic Loop in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation area Thursday. Minor flooding across Highway 159 caused drivers to slow, but didn't close the road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mount Charleston Gets Heavy Snow, Fog
Mount Charleston saw heavy snow today, and fog in lower elevations as a cold front swept across the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists enjoy rain in downtown Las Vegas
Tourists break out the umbrellas. But Brian Herting of Lincoln, Nebraska, dons shorts and a T-shirt, as he makes his way through downtown Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday
Thick fog blanketed Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday. The National Weather Service.forecast called for a 50 percent chance of rain. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Time lapse video of fog covering the Strip
The Las Vegas Strip is shrouded in fog Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Tony Spilotro's Las Vegas home for sale — VIDEO
The former Las Vegas home of Chicago mob enforcer, Tony Spilotro, is now for sale. Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the film Casino, is the original owner of the home at 4675 Balfour Drive, built in 1974. (Samia DeCubas/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Drive And Mountains Edge Parkway Fatal
Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Joel Ntambwe on his play
UNLV forward Joel Ntambwe talks about his play at this point in the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Sam Schmidt chats about hectic off-season
IndyCar team owner Sam Schmidt and lead driver James Hinchcliffe chat about the hectic off-season at the SpeedVegas high-performance driving facility outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
R-J's Mark Anderson on UNLV's victory
Review-Journal sports reporter Mark Anderson recaps UNLV's victory at New Mexico. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Noah Robotham on the win at New Mexico
UNLV guard Noah Robotham talks about winning at New Mexico on Jan. 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV's Kris Clyburn on big 3 vs. New Mexico
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn talks about his key 3-pointer against New Mexico. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marvin Menzies on beating New Mexico
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about UNLV's win at New Mexico on January 8, 2019. (Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New HOV Ramp Scheduled to Open in March
New HOV ramp scheduled to open in March of 2019.
American Preparatory Academy part of charter school growth in Las Vegas
American Preparatory Academy in Las Vegas has a waiting list of students who want to attend. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wheelchair tournament at UNLV
Cesar Robledo talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.
Snow in Henderson on New Year's Eve morning
Light snow flurries in Anthem Highlands in Henderson on Monday morning, the last day of 2018.
Marvin Menzies on UNLV's trip to Hawaii
UNLV basketball coach Marvin Menzies talks about the upcoming trip to Hawaii. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
ad-high_impact_4
More in Traffic
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Traffic Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like