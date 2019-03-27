Road projects will affect Southern Nevada motorists’ commutes

Multiple road projects will affect motorists’ commutes around Southern Nevada over the next couple of weeks. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Multiple road projects are set to affect motorists’ commutes around Southern Nevada over the next couple of weeks.

The Sahara Avenue offramp from the U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp will shut to traffic from 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The short-term closure is needed for paintwork associated with Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion, 4-mile widening of I-15 from the Spaghetti Bowl to Sahara.

Sitting at 95 percent complete, the project is slated for completion in May.

Here are other projects that will affect commutes:

U.S. 93

Pavement repairs will lead to lane restrictions on U.S. Highway 93 northbound business route at the state Route 173 interchange from 9 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday in Boulder City, NDOT said. SR 173 is a new state designation created after the opening of Interstate 11.

The right lane will be closed while work is being performed, the fast lane will remain open, officials said.

I-11

I-11 will see lane reductions between Wagonwheel and Paradise Hills drives from midnight until 5 a.m. Sunday in Henderson.

The right lane will be closed while work is being performed, and the fast lane will remain open, officials said.

Nipton Road

A 9-mile portion of state Route 164 will see a weekslong road improvement project beginning next week.

Crews will be crack-filling pavement with an asphalt emulsion to reduce water infiltration and reinforce the roadbed April 1- 16, on the stretch of road in southwest Clark County, also known as Nipton Road.

“Crack filling prevents further roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s life cycle.”

The two-lane rural highway connects U.S. 95, near Searchlight, to Nipton, California.

Work on the project will be done in 2-mile-long segments from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Thursday.

A flagging and pilot car operation will be in place to safely chaperone vehicles through the construction work zone. Motorists can expect minor travel delays, Illia said.

Nipton Road was shut down last summer after experiencing severe flood damage.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.