Road work to impact Strip traffic overnights starting next week

The new TI sign at the corner of West Spring Mountain Road and South Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The first phase of the years-long Las Vegas Boulevard construction project will present major overnight road impacts starting next week.

Beginning Monday, Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue will be restricted to one or two lanes in each direction from 12:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays.

No overnight work will occur Dec. 24 to 26, and Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 to accommodate holiday traffic.

Additionally, Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain to Sahara will see one lane closed in each direction during non-construction hours.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area during the overnight hours, as traffic will be shifted to one side of the road in some locations during construction.

During daytime hours and on weekends, at least two lanes are planned to be open in each direction between Spring Mountain and Sahara. There will be times when no lane closures are in place.

The lane closures and shifts are part of a major five year construction project that includes repaving Las Vegas Boulevard, replacing a main water line, and upgrading traffic signals and street light poles. Construction is expected to impact Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain to Sahara through early 2021.

This project is the first of seven phases of construction that will each focus on a section of the Strip between Sahara and the 215 Beltway.

Information about the project can be found at www.ResortCorridor.com. Residents and visitors who rely on the bus to get around the Resort Corridor can find construction-related route impacts on the website of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

