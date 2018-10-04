Rollover crash causes heavy traffic near Rancho, Bonanza

A rollover crash in downtown Las Vegas near U.S. Highway 95 has caused heavy traffic in the area, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road, under a U.S. 95 bridge, according to a tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department. One person was injured, according to the tweet.

Traffic is “very bad” near the crash, and the Fire Department advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

