RTC testing out e-bikes in downtown Las Vegas

The downtown Las Vegas bike share program is getting an electric boost.

Five electric pedal assist bikes were introduced to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s fleet Monday, beginning a two-week trial run, the commission announced.

The e-bikes will be easily identified among the 180 bikes in the RTC’s fleet, as they feature specific branding with a bright green section on the back and on the baskets of the bikes, with lightning bolts and the word “electric” on them.

Providing several transportation options for residents and visitors is a focus of the commission, according to David Swallow, RTC senior director of engineering and technology.

“Creating multimodal transportation options is one of our main goals at the RTC, and that is exactly what we’re doing with the bike share program,” Swallow said.

Powered by a front-wheel pedal-assist motor, the bikes help riders travel uphill and allow for speeds up to 17 mph.

The electric bikes are available at the same price as the classic bikes, running $5 for a 24-hour pass or $10 for a three-day pass, and can be paid for at any of the 21 bike share kiosks across downtown. Monthly passes are also available for purchase online for $20.

RTC’s downtown bike share program celebrated its two-year anniversary in November and has seen more than 35,000 trips logged on its fleet of bikes.

Following the trial run the RTC will evaluate ridership and user feedback and decide if electric bikes should be added full time.

“We have seen bike share ridership increase in the last month and we’re hopeful that the electric bike share testing over the next two weeks will provide us with additional insight on the preferences of our residents and visitors in downtown Las Vegas,” Swallow said.

