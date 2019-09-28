86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Traffic

Saturday morning crash at US 95 and Horizon Drive cleared

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2019 - 10:06 am
 
Updated September 28, 2019 - 10:50 am

A crash Saturday morning blocked U.S. Highway 95 South at Horizon Drive in Henderson for an hour, but the road now has reopened.

The crash was reported at 9:37 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said on Twitter. The left roadway shoulder, one left lane, one right lane and center lane were blocked.

The road reopened around 10:35 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST