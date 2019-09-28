Saturday morning crash at US 95 at Horizon Drive cleared
A crash Saturday morning blocked U.S. Highway 95 South at Horizon Drive in Henderson for an hour, but the road now has reopened.
The crash was reported at 9:37 a.m., the Regional Transportation Commission said on Twitter. The left roadway shoulder, one left lane, one right lane and center lane were blocked.
The road reopened around 10:35 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
