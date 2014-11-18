School bus crash slows traffic at Blue Diamond and Buffalo

A school bus crash is backing up traffic near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

A crash involving a school bus is slowing traffic near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive. (File, Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just before 3 p.m. Monday, a truck and a school bus collided. The truck driver was at fault, NHP trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. No one was taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately known how many people were on the bus, but Stuenkel said the students were “older kids.” Another bus was en route to take the students home.

