Section of Charleston near I-15 to close overnight Friday

Charleston Boulevard will be closed for one block just west of Interstate 15 for overnight work on Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Traffic lanes in both directions of Charleston will be closed between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Desert Lane from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

During that time crews will set bridge beams as part of Project Neon, the $1 billion widening of I-15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Sahara Avenue, Illia said.

