A section of southbound Interstate 15 will be narrowed for overnight work Wednesday as crews work on bridge repairs in Sloan, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Interstate 15 in Sloan. Google Street View.

The two inside lanes on southbound I-15 at the Erie Railroad Bridge will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Motorists are advised to find another route.

35.880979, -115.231661