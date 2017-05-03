Section of Martin Luther King Boulevard scheduled for weekend closure

The northbound U.S. Highway 95 detour sign is placed on Bonanza Road, near the Martin Luther King Boulevard on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A section of Martin Luther King Boulevard will intermittently close around U.S. Highway 95 as crews build new freeway bridge beams and decking, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Martin Luther King will be closed in both directions between U.S. 95 and Bonanza Road from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and again from 7 p.m. May 8 to 6 a.m. May 9, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

The Martin Luther King offramp from northbound U.S. 95 will also close during the same period, Illia said.

The closure is part of Project Neon, a $1 billion effort to redesign and add traffic lanes along Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue by July 2019.

