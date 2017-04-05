Sections of US 95 to be temporarily restricted in northwest Las Vegas

Vehicles travel south on U.S. Highway 95 through construction at the Centennial Bowl, an interchange under construction at the northern I-215 beltway in Las Vegas on Monday, March 13, 2017. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Sections of U.S. Highway 95 will be restricted to a single lane for most of next week in northwest Las Vegas as crews continue working on the $47 million Centennial Bowl freeway interchange with the 215 Beltway, Nevada Department of Transportation officials said Wednesday.

Northbound U.S. 95 will narrow to one lane between Craig Road and the Beltway from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. April 14, Transportation Department spokesman Tony Illia said. During that same time, southbound U.S. 95 will be restricted to one lane between Durango Drive and the beltway.

The lane closures are needed to give crews room to keep building a new 60-foot-tall flyover bridge linking the westbound 215 Beltway to southbound U.S. 95, Illia said. Construction is expected to finish by August.

