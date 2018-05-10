Semi crash closes Interstate 15 near Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas

A Thursday morning semitrailer crash just north of the Spaghetti Bowl has traffic shut down to one lane, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Thursday morning semitrailer crash just north of the Spaghetti Bowl has Interstate 15 shut down, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic accident log.

The truck’s driver sustained a minor injury, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The truck was hauling concrete, which spilled onto the road. Traffic is being diverted to Charleston Boulevard, Martin Luther King Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

It was not clear when the road was expected to be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.