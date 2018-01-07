Semitrailer involved in multicar crash on I-15 near Strip

A semitrailer was involved in a multivehicle crash Saturday night than has blocked four lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 northbound, the Regional Transportation Commission on Southern Nevada tweeted.
The commission tweeted news of the crash, which happened before Russell Road, at 6:31 p.m. Drivers are advised to expect delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Russell Road and Interstate 15, Las Vegas
#FASTALERT 1/6/18 5:58 pm,
Multi-vehicle Crash with Semi-trailer on I-15 North before Russell Rd,
Right 4 lanes blocked,
Expect major delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 7, 2018