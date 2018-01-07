Traffic

Semitrailer involved in multicar crash on I-15 near Strip

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2018 - 7:02 pm
 

A semitrailer was involved in a multivehicle crash Saturday night than has blocked four lanes of traffic on Interstate 15 northbound, the Regional Transportation Commission on Southern Nevada tweeted.

The commission tweeted news of the crash, which happened before Russell Road, at 6:31 p.m. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Traffic Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like