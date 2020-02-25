Semitrailer tips over, closes US 95-I-15 on-ramp in Las Vegas

Traffic is congested in the Spaghetti Bowl on Monday evening, where a semitrailer tipped over on the side of an on-ramp.

Police investigate a semitrailer rollover Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, on a ramp connecting U.S. Highway 95 northbound and Interstate 15 northbound in Las Vegas. (Alexis Egeland/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic is congested in the Spaghetti Bowl on Monday evening after a semitrailer tipped over on the side of an on-ramp.

According to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission, the ramp connecting U.S. Highway 95 northbound and Interstate 15 northbound was closed as of 6:32 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

