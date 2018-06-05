Serious injury avoided when car hits tree in southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating Tuesday morning after a sedan crashed into a tree in the southwest valley.

The crash was called in just after 4 a.m. atcnear Robindale Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic site.

The traffic site reported it as an injury crash, but Metro Lt. David Gordon said police were not investigating any crashes involving fatal or critical injuries at the time.

A tow truck arrived at the scene about 5 a.m. and cleared the wreck away.

Sly Park Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive Las Vegas, Nevada