Sewer project to close lanes on Charleston in Las Vegas

Traffic will be restricted along a section of Charleston Boulevard in the east Las Vegas Valley as crews finish a $2.5 million sewer rehabilitation project, city officials said.

Two lanes of traffic will be closed along eastbound Charleston, between U.S. Highway 95 and Marion Drive, from 9 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Aug. 3, said city of Las Vegas spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz.

Another two traffic lanes along the same stretch of westbound Charleston will close from July 12 to Aug. 3, Kurtz said.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Stewart Avenue, Bonanza Road and Sahara Avenue.

