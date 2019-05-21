74°F
Shuttle bus gets stuck under overpass in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2019 - 5:13 pm
 

A driver escaped injury after a shuttle bus became stuck underneath an overpass Monday in downtown Las Vegas.

The incident was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Blvd. South underneath U.S. Highway 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol traffic website.

The bus, belonging to A New Day Adult Daycare at 3672 N. Rancho Drive, was not carrying any passengers, according to a spokesman.

The vehicle was towed from the scene around 4:45 p.m.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

