Some bollards on Las Vegas Strip to be shortened for safety

People walk past safety bollards on the Vegas Strip on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some of the steel posts the county has installed along Las Vegas Boulevard to improve pedestrian safety are generating complaints from motorists.

Of the 4,500 bollards — large steel posts aimed at protecting pedestrians on the Las Vegas Strip from vehicles traveling along one of the most famous roads in the world — 283 are going to be altered for safety concerns, according to Dan Kulin, county spokesman.

“The bollards in question are generally around 54 inches tall,” Kulin said. “They are being cut down to 36 inches tall. This work should be done within the next 4-5 weeks.”

The bollards in question, which have been deemed a visual obstruction for some drivers, are located on some of the driveways to businesses between Tropicana Avenue and the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

The bollards are steel barriers connected underground that are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph, Clark County officials say.

Initial discussions regarding installation of bollards started after a December 2015 incident when a driver plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk in front of the Paris Las Vegas and Planet Hollywood Resort.

The steel barriers now can be found throughout the Strip, dotting areas from Sahara Avenue on the north to the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on the south end.

A pilot program with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is also placing bollards at 20 bus stops in areas where crashes have occurred at or near where riders load and load the buses.

