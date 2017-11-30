Some RTC bus routes will be adjusted starting Sunday, agency says

Bus riders will see adjustments to several routes beginning Sunday, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said.

Route 105, a 24-hour service created last year along Martin Luther King Boulevard, will be extended farther north to end at North Fifth Street near the 215 Beltway in North Las Vegas, commission spokesman Brad Seidel said.

Additional changes include frequency increases on 15 routes and earlier morning or later evening service for eight routes.

The move is part of the commission’s annual service change, Seidel said.

For more information, visit rtcsnv.com.

