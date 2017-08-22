South Jones Boulevard open after potential gas leak in Las Vegas

A section of South Jones Boulevard in southwest Las Vegas reopened just before noon Tuesday after a potential gas leak at aconstruction site forced authorities to shut it down.

Authorities responded to reports of a possible gas line break at South Jones and West Sunset Road just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal

Authorities responded to reports of a possible gas line break at South Jones and West Sunset Road before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. South Jones was closed between Interstate 215 and West Russell Road as a precaution.

S Jones Blvd & W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89118