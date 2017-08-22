ad-fullscreen
South Jones Boulevard open after potential gas leak in Las Vegas

By Jessie Bekker Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2017 - 11:16 am
 
Updated August 22, 2017 - 11:55 am

A section of South Jones Boulevard in southwest Las Vegas reopened just before noon Tuesday after a potential gas leak at a construction site forced authorities to shut it down.

Authorities responded to reports of a possible gas line break at South Jones and West Sunset Road before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. South Jones was closed between Interstate 215 and West Russell Road as a precaution.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.

 

