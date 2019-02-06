Southbound I-15 reopens after closure caused by icy roads

But delays for travelers heading from Las Vegas to Southern California are expected to persist for hours and northbound lanes remain closed west of Mountain Pass.

Icy roads closed southbound Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California for several hours early Wednesday, causing travel delays that were expected to persist for hours.

I-15 was closed at the Nevada/California stateline in Primm due to icy road conditions in California, and the northbound freeway also was closed in California.

All southbound lanes had reopened by 7:10 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Heavy delays were still expected, the commission warned in a tweet.

The California Highway Patrol said northbound I-15 remained closed at Cima Road, west of Mountain Pass. There was no expected time when northbound lanes might reopen, the Highway Patrol said about 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service reported ice and snow on the roads near Mountain Pass resulting in heavy traffic and numerous accidents.

Drivers who don’t mind going off the beaten path can avoid the heavy traffic by taking advantage of two alternative routes:

— Route 1: Take state Route 160 to state Route 372 to state Route 127. The 136-mile trip adds approximately 2 hours, 19 minutes to the travel time to Southern California.

— Route 2: Take U.S. Highway 95 to Interstate 40. This 234-mile trip adds roughly 3 hours, 42 minutes to the travel time to Southern California.

