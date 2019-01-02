Southbound I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles

Pack some snacks for the drive back to California today.
There’s a 12-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 heading toward stateline, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
RTC reported the backup just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. At 1 p.m. traffic cameras showed lines of cars stacking up near Sloan.
The commission reported another 16-mile backup Tuesday at 2 p.m. It lasted for hours, decreasing to about 5 miles by 6:30 p.m.
1/2/2018 12:22 PM
Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California
12 Mile Back-Up
Expect Long Delays
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2019
