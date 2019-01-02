Southbound I-15 traffic backed up for 12 miles

There’s a 12-mile backup on southbound Interstate 15 heading toward stateline, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper on southbound Interstate 15 near Jean on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (RTC Fast Cameras)

Pack some snacks for the drive back to California today.

RTC reported the backup just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. At 1 p.m. traffic cameras showed lines of cars stacking up near Sloan.

The commission reported another 16-mile backup Tuesday at 2 p.m. It lasted for hours, decreasing to about 5 miles by 6:30 p.m.

#FASTALERT 1/2/2018 12:22 PM Heavy Traffic I-15 South to California

12 Mile Back-Up

Expect Long Delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) January 2, 2019

